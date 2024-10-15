Rotary Club of Jacksonville Receives Presidential Citation

By Benjamin Cox on October 15, 2024 at 5:45am

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville was recently recognized for its work in the previous calendar year.

Club President Daniel Lepper accepted the 2023-24 Presidential Citation from Rotary International at the most recent District Conference. Lepper was given the award by Rotary District Governor Dan O’Brien.

Lepper accepted the award on behalf of past Jacksonville Rotary President Jenna Tucker who led the clubs work to secure the award, including meeting goals for membership, leadership, and service.

Lepper says that only a small number of clubs in the District qualified for the award.