Rotary Club Tree Sale Going Well

April 15, 2025

The Jacksonville Rotary Club has sold out of a couple of types of trees offered in the spring tree sale this month.

The club is selling the trees for $35 a piece, and the trees stand 3 to 4 feet tall.

Cathy Littleton Wahl says sales have been brisk.

She says the club hopes to sell 200 trees, and members have sold about 100 so far.

Wahl says the Magnolias went fast.

They are sold out. But, she says other trees, including Yellowood, two types of Dogwood, Silver Maple, White Fringe, Tulip and Sassafras are still available.

Wahl says she can reached at 217-883-1155.

All orders should be in by the end of the month, and can be picked up May 10th at Nichols Park.

