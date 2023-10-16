Rotary Green Starts Rotary Grove at Nichols Park

The local Rotary is paying tribute to some Rotarians who have recently passed away.

Rotary Green has announced the first planting for the Rotary Grove at Nichols Park with a special dedication this past Friday near the Ludwig Gazebo. Two trees were planted as a living memorial to Rotarians who passed away in 2021 and 2022.

The commemorative grove will provide a spot to pay tribute to and quietly reminisce about friends and loved ones who worked on behalf of the Rotary. Rotary Green, a subcommittee of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville, says they will continue adding to the memorial grove each year to honor recent and past members who have passed on.

Members of the public can order their choice of trees to be planted in the local park of their choosing to remember late family members and friends or to simply beautify Jacksonville by placing an order on the Rotary website.