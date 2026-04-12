Rotary Green Trees/Shrubs

By Gary Scott on April 12, 2026 at 6:10am

The Jacksonville Rotary Club is selling trees and shrubs this month as part of the Rotary Green project.

Rotary Green is working with the parks and lakes department with the project, designed to bring healthy trees to the community.

Samantha Boston is leading the project.

She says Rotary Green’s goal is to bring trees back into a community once known as Elm City.

Boston says sales are going well.

She says people need to buy two persimmon trees in order for them to pollinate. Also for sale are Chestnuts, Red Buds, a couple of magnolias, and several shrubs.

The cost for each is $40. Orders can be placed on the Jacksonville Rotary Club Facebook page, or by contacting a Rotary Club member.