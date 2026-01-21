Rotary Has February Fun-Raiser

By Gary Scott on January 21, 2026 at 9:44am

The Jacksonville Rotary Club will hold on line auctions throughout the month of February as one of the club’s main fundraiser.

Rotary calls it the Fabulous February Fun-raiser.

Rotarian Melissa Pantier says the daily auctions will be conducted on Facebook.

She says people need only go to the Jacksonville Rotary Facebook. Go to Rotary Club of Jacksonville #3227.

Pantier says the first item will go online February 1st at midnight, and then at 5 PM each day. Bidding on the particular items will end at 5 PM daily.

And, Pantier says the items are widely varied.

They include Cardinal ticket packages, meals, weekend stays, and cheesecake.

Pantier says the fund raiser raised $77-hundred a year ago.

Proceeds from this and other events go right back into the community, into the United Way campaign, Rotary Youth Leadership, in support of South Grade School, and youth exchange programs.