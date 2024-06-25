Rotary Looking for 4th of July Parade Entries

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville invites you to join in the fun and be part of the 4th of July parade on Thursday, July 4th. This year the parade’s theme is “Building Community Magic.”



Joan McQuillan of the Jacksonville Rotary Club says there are some special people this year serving as parade marshals: “This year we decide to honor the folks who help connect us to each other. To build a

sense of community, to inspire us, and have an impact on us. And make us think differently about our place in the world and each other. Those folks are from the local museum. They are McKenna Servis, who is the manager of the Jacksonville Area Museum, Alberta Robinson, who is the President of the Board of the African American History Museum, and Steve Varble, who helps not only with museum projects but with local projects.”

The parade route will again originate at the Morgan County Fairgrounds gate, head east on West State Street to Central Park, turning right and proceeding around Central Park Plaza, then turning right onto North Main Street.

Registration begins the morning of the parade at Westgate and Horsebarn Road at the southwest gate of the Morgan County Fairgrounds and runs from 830am until 9:45am. Preregistration deadline is June 28th at 5pm. Anyone who doesn’t preregister cannot be guaranteed a spot but may be offered an opportunity to form up at the end of the parade.

Registration forms can be downloaded at Jacksonville rotary.org/ independence-day- parade. For questions contact Joan McQuillan at 217 370 2813.