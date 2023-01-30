Rotary Online Fundraiser Kicks Off This Week

A Jacksonville area service group is kicking off its annual online fundraiser this week.

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville’s Fabulous February Fun-raiser begins this Wednesday, February 1st.

Organizers say the event will include daily auctions on the club’s Facebook page, “Rotary Club of Jacksonville #3227.” Auctions will begin on February 1 and likely continue into March.

Fundraiser committee chair, Samantha Boston, is asking the public to please like the club page on Facebook so you can receive alerts about each daily auction.

She says anyone can bid on these auctions by commenting with the dollar amount of their bid.

Auctions will conclude each day at 5:00 p.m., and Boston is asking participants to please be generous with their bids so the club can continue to support the Jacksonville community.

According to the announcement, last year’s Fun-raiser netted more than $9,000, and the proceeds from the 2023 auctions will support the Rotary Club of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Rotary Club Foundation in their community donations, including college scholarships, youth exchange, Rotaract and Interact programs, operation of the Big Eli Ferris wheel and much more.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Jacksonville visit jacksonvillerotary.org or the Rotary Club of Jacksonville #3227 on Facebook.