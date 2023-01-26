Rotary Taking Applications for Rotary and Weikert Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is now accepting applications for a pair of student scholarships.

The first is the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Scholarship for College-Bound Students. The winner will receive a $2,000 one-time scholarship. The scholarship recipient is required to be a resident within the legally defined boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117 and must be a current senior who will graduate in May or June with plans to attend a four-year college.

The Rotary of Jacksonville also offers the SSG Matthew Weikert Scholarship, in memory of Weikert who was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. The scholarship provides a one-time $1,000 to JHS Seniors and adults who graduated from JHS to attend a vocational school, technical school, or 2-year or 4-year college program.

Rotary officials say both scholarships will be paid directly to the student’s selected school of higher learning on behalf of the student. The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or school supplies, including books.

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville encourages all eligible students to apply to help support their academic careers. More information and application forms can be found on the website jacksonvillerotary.org/scholarships

Applications are due by March 31, 2023. Children of current Rotary members are not eligible for these scholarships. Questions may be directed to Rotary Scholarship Contact Steve Holt at (479) 619-7358.