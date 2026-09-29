Rotary to dedicate pavilion at Lake Jacksonville on Friday

By Benjamin Cox on September 29, 2026 at 8:00am

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville will dedicate a new pavilion and weigh-in station at Lake Jacksonville on Friday.

The dedication of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Lape Pavilion is set for 1:30 Friday afternoon at 2193 New Lake Road, near the boat launch and concession stand. The public is invited.

The pavilion will provide a permanent venue for fishing tournaments, fundraisers, educational events and community gatherings at the lake.

It will host Rotary’s annual fishing tournament, now in its 27th year, which raises scholarship funds and supports community projects. The facility will also be available to other nonprofit organizations.

The pavilion is named for longtime Rotarian Keith Lape, who organized the local bass tournament and served as Rotary District 6460 governor from 2005 to 2006.

The project was funded through Rotary, a district grant, in-kind contributions and City of Jacksonville support.