Roth Arrested for Out of State Vehicle Theft

By Gary Scott on April 30, 2025 at 5:31pm

Pike County deputies arrested an out of state man over the weekend after an investigation into a report of a stolen vehicle.

36-year-old Corey Roth of Hannibal, Missouri is being held at the Pike County Jail.

Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle about 12:30 Sunday morning on route 106 west of Hull.

The investigation showed that the vehicle was stolen in Quincy after Roth showed a gun.

Roth is being held for aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a weapon by a felon, intimidation, possession of a vehicle without a title, aggravated assault, and driving with a revoked license.

Additional charges may be filed.

