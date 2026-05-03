Roth Gets Two Years in Greene County

By Gary Scott on May 3, 2026 at 5:58am

A Greene County man was sentenced to prison last week in Greene County court after admitting to leading police there on a high speed chase.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says 37-year-old Corey Roth was sentenced a week ago by Judge Zachary Schmidt to 2 years in prison for aggravated fleeing.

Grummel says the class 4 felony count was filed in connection with Roth’s arrest in January of 2025.

Grummel says Roth admitted that after he was flagged down by police, he tried to elude officers, driving 35 miles over the speed limit in White Hall.

White Hall and Carrollton police worked together to stop him.

His Greene County sentence is to run concurrent with an Adams County sentence.