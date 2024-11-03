Round 1 High School Football Playoff Results

By Benjamin Cox on November 3, 2024 at 8:47am

Several area teams saw their season come to an end yesterday in the first round of the IHSA football playoffs.

In Class 1A, Routt fell to Casey-Westfield 39-21, Brown County upset Greenfield-Northwestern 18-16, Calhoun defeated Moweaqua Central A&M 38-7, Carrollton defeated West Central 44-8.

In Class 2A, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond defeated North Mac 54-32.

In Class 3A, Benton beat New Berlin 48-7.

In Class 5A, Jacksonville’s season came to a close to Joliet Catholic Academy 58-6.

In Round 2 next week, Carrollton will host Belleville Althoff Catholic and Brown County will host Casey-Westfield.

In Illinois College sports results from Saturday, men’s soccer defeated Beloit 4-1. Women’s volleyball took down Knox College in straight sets 3-0. Women’s soccer fell to Beloit 1-0.

IC Football had a big win over Grinnell 56-14. Abby Stevens and Jena Sellers each had second place finishes to highlight the Illinois College women’s swimming team’s third place finish yesterday at the Monmouth Invite. Nathen Trachta was a double winner for the Illinois College men’s swimming team at the Monmouth Invite. The Blue Boys finished third overall.