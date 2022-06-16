Route 108 in Greene to Close Next Week

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 16, 2022 at 9:19am

A well-traveled Route in Greene County will be closed to traffic starting next week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois Route 108 between US 67 and Route 267 will be closed for road work beginning next Tuesday, June 21st at 5:30 am.

The road is being closed to replace a crossroad culvert just east of the Greene County Fairgrounds, about one and a half miles east of US 67.

IDOT says a detour utilizing US 67, IL16, and IL 267 will be established. Access to local businesses and residences will be available throughout the closure.

IDOT says weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen at 6:00 pm next Friday, June 24th.