Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Bill Passes U.S. House Committee

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee unanimously passed the Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act on Wednesday.

The legislation sponsored by 16th District Congressman Darin LaHood would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail, expanding economic and historic development opportunities across all communities and states along the iconic Mother Road.

LaHood said in a press release today that designating Route 66 as a National Historic Trail would provide the highway and the communities that sit along it with a permanent support structure to preserve and promote Route 66 for future generations.

Route 66 stretches across Will, Grundy, Livingston, McLean, Logan, Sangamon, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Madison counties in Illinois and ending in Santa Monica, California. The highway was designated in 1926 and was a major thoroughfare for those traveling from the Midwest to the Pacific Coast in search of work or a new life during the Great Depression. During World War II, it became a military traffic roadway as a part of national defense. However, the road’s usage slowed in the 1960s due to the Interstate Highway System passing it by. It was officially removed from the U.S. Highway System in 1985 and by 1990 had portions designated as a National Scenic Byway, though most of the original pavement had been decommissioned or deconstructed.

The State of Illinois is expected to celebrate the roadway’s 100th anniversary with celebrations at some of its most popular stops in the state in 2026.