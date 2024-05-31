Routt and Auburn in the State Tournament

By Gary Scott on May 31, 2024 at 6:30am

Routt has two more games in its baseball season, and hopes one of those will be the final game of the Class 1A season.

Routt will play at Dozier Park today in Peoria at the IHSA State Class 1A baseball tournament. The opponent is Ottawa Marquette. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 9:45 this morning.

Routt is 32 and 7 on the year. Ottawa Marquette is 29-2. Marquette stopped Mendon Unity in the 2nd game of the season 2-1, the only team from this area that the Crusaders played.

Meanwhile, Auburn takes its 27-7-1 record into a Class 2A semi final game against Poplar Grove North Boone at 5:30 this evening. The Vikings are 28-4.

The game will be played at Louisville Slugger Park in Peoria.