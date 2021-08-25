Routt and JHS opens with VB losses

By Gary Scott on August 25, 2021 at 6:41am

Routt opened the season with a home loss last night to Brown County 25-15, 31-29.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville fell to Rochester in two sets 25-6, 25-11, Liberty beat Rushville Industry, Pittsfield lost to Southeastern, New Berlin fell in three sets to SHG, Porta beat Lewistown in two sets, and South County was beaten by Lutheran in two sets.

The JHS opens boys’ soccer team fell to Rochester last night 2-0. South County finished second in a four team golf meet yesterday behind Lincolnwood.

Tonight, North Greene hosts Greenview in volleyball.

The JHS girls’ tennis team welcomes Lincoln at the IC courts,, and the girls’ swim team meets Routt at the Jacksonville Country Club.