By Gary Scott on January 12, 2021 at 9:25am

Our classic coverage of the Winchester Invitational Tournament takes us to the 2012 season.

It was the 90th annual tournament.

Routt and Liberty would play in the title game. It was a tournament of 7 upsets of which the Rockets would claim two.

Routt was seeded 6th, and Liberty was ranked 5th.

The game will be aired at 6 tonight on WEAI at 107.1 FM.