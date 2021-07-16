Routt Announces 2021 Homecoming Plans

Routt Catholic High School has announced plans for Homecoming Week 2021.

Following the 2020 school year in which most activities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is planning for a full litany of activities this fall.

Development/Enrollment Director for Routt Catholic Colleen Doyle says the week will kick off on Sunday, September 26 with a bonfire and will continue into the school week with spirit days and games.

On Friday, October 1 Routt will host Coronation, immediately followed by a Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm. Following the parade, the Routt Alumni Association and Knights of Columbus #868 will hold the 3rd Annual Alumni and Friends Adult Homecoming from 3-6 pm with live entertainment for all.

The Homecoming football game will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 2, and will be followed by a dance for all Routt students.

Doyle says all scheduled Homecoming activities are subject to cancellation or postponement if any future restrictions are in place at that time due to the pandemic.

For more information, or to enter a float into the 2021 Homecoming Parade, please contact Development/Enrollment Director Colleen Doyle at 217-243-8563 ext. 6 or email cdoyle@routtcatholic.com.