Routt Announces Return to School Plan

Routt Catholic High announced their reopening plan for the upcoming school year today.

According to a statement by the school today, Routt students will return to in-person learning for the start of the school year in August.

A committee made up of board members, faculty, parents and the RCHS Administration has met weekly over the past two months to consider the plan.

Routt High School Principal Nick Roscetti said in today’s announcement, “The committee evaluated recommendations from the CDC, state and local health departments, the State Board of Education, and the Diocese of Springfield” while developing the plan.

The start to the school year for Routt students and faculty will be staggered the first few days, with Thursday, August 13th being reserved for staff and faculty only attendance for training on accommodations and modifications.

9th grade and transfer students only will attend from 8:30 to 11:30 am on Friday, August 14th, and then 10th through 12th grade students will attend on Monday, August 17th.

During the partial days, students will be required to wear a mask while they attend training on new health screening procedures, and social distancing mitigation that are to be put in place. Students will also be issued laptops and given Routt masks that are to be worn at all times during the school day except for during lunch period.

All students will return to school on Tuesday, August 18th for full school days. All students and staff will have their temperature checked and a health screening before they are allowed into the school.

Mitigation efforts are being put in place by Routt such as issuing lockers to students based on grade level and distance as well as directional traffic patterns in hallways and stairwells intended to keep physical distance as much as possible between students.

Roscetti says in-person learning will present many challenges to students, faculty and staff, however he says the committee has worked very hard to address the challenges, and he believes they have provided a plan that will give students the best opportunity for learning.

