Routt baseball stand-out signs free agent contract with Kansas City Royals

By Benjamin Cox on July 18, 2025 at 2:31am

Routt Catholic High School graduate and pitcher for the University of Hawaii Cory Ronan has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Royals organization.

KHON reports that the left-handed pitcher went undrafted in this week’s Major League Baseball amateur draft, but signed the following day with the Royals organization.

As a junior in 2025 at the University of Hawaii, Ronan finished strong, going 4-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 33 2/3 innings despite nagging injuries. For his UH career, he made 35 appearances, posting a 5-3 record with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.

Ronan has been pitching in the MLB Draft League this summer with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in Niles, Ohio. So far he’s 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA striking out 4 across 5 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.