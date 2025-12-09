Routt Catholic High School Now has an FFA Chapter

By Gary Scott on December 9, 2025 at 11:51am

Routt has an FFA charter for the first time ever.

FFA stands for Future Farmers of American, and many schools in the area have chapters.

Routt held its chartering ceremony last Wednesday. Allison Wheeler was hired as the school’s new agriculture teacher. She will teach introduction to agriculture, agricultural science, and ag business.

Avery Lowery was elected as the chapter’s first president, and Grace Cleveland as vice president. Other members included Madalyn Wisdom, Keagan Lawson, Easton Harris and Quinn Johnson.