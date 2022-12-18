Routt Catholic Student Passes Away From Injuries Sustained in Friday Car Crash on Alexander Black Top

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed a Routt Catholic High School student has passed away due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday morning in rural Morgan County.

Allmon said in a press release tonight that 16 year old Kelly E. Peters of New Berlin succumbed to her injuries at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield today.

Peters was transported to the hospital on Friday morning by helicopter after she was severely injured in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road in rural Morgan County. The Sangamon County Coroner and Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Peters was a junior at RCHS and participated on the volleyball and girls basketball teams.

The Routt community gathered at Church of Our Saviour at 4:30PM for mass in support of the Peters family. Following the mass, a vigil was held in the church and the high school was opened for families and students to gather together.

Outpouring of support for the Peters family has come from several schools in the area tonight. Several area schools have asked students to wear the color blue on Monday in remembrance of Ms. Peters and to show support to the family.

Funeral services for Peters have not yet been announced.