Routt Catholic to Get FB Lights

By Gary Scott on September 24, 2026 at 5:35am

It appears that Routt Catholic High School will get lights for its football field.

An announcement on Facebook yesterday indicates Jim Orr has made what was described as a generous donation in honor of his late wife, Tracy. Tracy Wallbaum Orr was an athlete at Routt Catholic High School.

That donation will be used to put in lights at the former MacMurray College football field.

Routt has used the field the past several years for football, and played home games on Saturday afternoon.

The plans now are to install lights on the field after the current football season, and before next fall.