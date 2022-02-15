Routt Enrollment Exams Take Place Friday

Routt Catholic High School is looking to grow its numbers for the 2022-2023 school year. Development and Enrollment Director Colleen Doyle says this coming week is the best time to come and check out Routt if you have questions about the school: “The first and foremost thing that I would want anyone to know is that Routt wants to grow. We want to see our building busting at the seams. We want to talk to the people that have never came to Routt. We wouldn’t have been able to be around for 120 years if not for those families that came first. We’re looking for new families, new students at any time. Now would be the perfect time to think about that if you, or you know a family member, friend, or neighbor who is currently an 8th Grader. I have the firm belief that if someone gives me 45 minutes of their time, I can make a pretty solid argument why Routt is the place to be beginning this Fall.”

Doyle says starting on Friday, February 18th, Routt will be looking for incoming freshman with a day of introductions and a placement exam that begins at 8:15 in the morning: “We do offer a placement exam. It’s going to be taking place [this] Friday. The cost of the test is $15. We will be offering lunch. Other than [the test], it’s going to be a fun day to get on campus. We’ll be offering some other giveaways. Several 8th Graders in the area will be there. It’ll be a good opportunity to meet other 8th Graders considering a future at Routt. It will lead right into our registration that begins on February 23rd.”

The student who receives the highest composite score on the placement exam will receive a $1,000 scholarship towards their tuition at Routt. Placement exam results will be posted on March 2nd.

For more information about attending Routt, contact Doyle at cdoyle@routtcatholic.com.