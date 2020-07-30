Routt Hires 3 New Teachers

Two former MacMurray College professors and a seasoned Carrollton St. John’s educator have joined the Routt Catholic High School faculty and staff.

In an announcement today, Routt announced the hiring of former MacMurray College professors Dr. Jeannie Zeck and Margaret Stinson.

Zeck has been hired to teach English III, Honors English III, and English IV for the high school. Zeck has spent the last 21 years teaching English and Composition at MacMurray College.

Stinson has been hired to teach Statistics, Pre-Algebra, and Algebra I. Prior to coming to Routt, Stinson spent 7 years teaching high school math at Bluffs High School and Riverton High School, and most recently spent the last 5 years as an adjunct professor at MacMurray College.

Routt has also gained a seasoned Catholic school educator from St. John’s in Carollton. Jenny Rawe has been hired as the food service director Rawe has spent the last 15 years as a teacher, having taught religion at St. John’s in Carollton and Family Consumer Science at Carrollton, Northwestern, Winchester, and Bluffs High Schools.