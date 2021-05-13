Routt Holds Signing Day for 3 Athletes

Three Routt Catholic High School seniors signed letters of intent today.

Abby Lewis, a 5 foot 10 inch senior volleyball player is heading to Lincoln Land Community College. Lewis says she chose the school because of its renowned program and flexibility to choose a major later on, as she is unsure if she wants to pursue a career in nursing or another subject. She also says that LLCC’s recent success, coupled with several former Routt players heading to LLCC helped to factor into her decision.

Volleyball Coach Pat Gibson says it’s been a pleasure watching Lewis grow into such a talented player since her days at Our Saviour’s. He says the sky is the limit with her talent, and he looks forward to seeing her play at the community college level and later on.

Multiple weight class wrestler Reed Davis says he chose Augustana College in Rock Island for its notable wrestling program, but also for its top-notch academics where he plans on majoring in engineering. Davis says the small, but successful wrestling program helped factor into his decision. Davis also had prior relationships with several former MacMurray College wrestlers who were forced to transfer when the school closed. He says he’s looking forward to reuniting with them at the school.

Multi-sport senior Jonah Hutton says he’s going to Monmouth College to play football and major in engineering. He says his time at Routt has given him the skills he needs to be a student-athlete at the next level including time management and academic preparedness. He says Monmouth’s success in reaching Division III’s football playoffs for 3 consecutive years made him take notice of the football program. Hutton says a visit to the college cemented his decision to sign on there.

Routt Athletic Director and Football Coach Barry Creviston says he’s proud of the 3 athletes and their leadership, which he’s seen first hand. Creviston was particularly complimentary of all three students’ leadership skills in their individual sports.

Earlier in the year, two-sport athlete Cory Ronan signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Hawaii.

Earlier in the week, JHS senior Drew Ezard signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Lincoln Land Community College.