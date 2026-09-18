Routt Homecoming

By Gary Scott on September 18, 2026 at 6:00am

Routt Catholic High School is celebrating homecoming this week.

The school’s homecoming football game is tomorrow at 11 AM against Beardstown. WEAI will carry the game live, starting about 10:45.

The coronation of the homecoming court will be held on the front lawn of the school between 1 and 1:30 this afternoon.

Members of the court are Gabbi Vitaly, Avery Lowery, Alyssa Brickey, Madi Maro, and Rylee Weiss. The boys include Owen Smith, Reese English, Evan Cors, Thomas Meehan, and Anson Butcher.

The parade begins at 1:30 on College wind its way around the square, and return to the school grounds on State.