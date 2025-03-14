Routt Names Evans As Next Principal

Routt Catholic High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Danielle Evans as the incoming principal, beginning July 1, 2025. Evans succeeds Mr. Dan Carie, who will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 school year after serving as principal for the past 4 years.

Mrs. Evans brings to Routt Catholic High School a wealth of experience in educational leadership. She is currently serving as the assistant principal for grades 6-12 and curriculum director for the Franklin School District. Mrs. Evans received her principal certification from Western Illinois University where she is also currently pursuing a doctorate.

The selection process was led by the Routt Catholic High School Board of Directors, who worked closely with faculty, parents, and community members to identify a leader who embodies the values and mission of Routt Catholic.

A welcoming reception will be scheduled this summer, providing an opportunity for students, families, and community members to meet Mrs. Evans. Details will be provided at a later date.

