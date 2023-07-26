Routt Names New Enrollment & Development Director

Routt Catholic High School has announced its new Director of Development and Enrollment.

Bre Linstromberg Copper of Jacksonville will officially take over the role on August 1st.

Former director of development and enrollment Colleen Doyle announced in June that she had accepted a position as regional director of development at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Doyle served in her role at Routt for five years.

Linstromberg Copper is a MacMurray College graduate and most recently served as a media relations consultant for Memorial Health based at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. She worked for a combined decade in the Jacksonville Journal-Courier newsroom. She and her husband, Steve, have one son, Walter, who is a senior at Routt.

The 2023-2024 school year at Routt begins Aug. 17th.