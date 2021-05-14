Routt Names Next Principal

Routt Catholic High School has found it’s next Principal.

Routt officials announced today Teutopolis native, Dan Carie, has been hired as Routt Catholic High School’s new principal.

School Board President Rich Whalen says “After an extensive search, the attributes that Mr. Carie brings to Routt Catholic High School rose to the top,”

Mr. Carie is a 1982 graduate of Illinois College who received his degree in elementary education, with a concentration in science, while also participating in both mens’ basketball and track. He continued his education at Eastern Illinois University and received a Masters of Education Administration.

Carie says he is very excited to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of current and future Routt students. He says Routt’s history of academics and athletics is strong and he wants to help raise both to the next level.

Carie will take over for the outgoing Nick Roscetti who was informed by the Board in late March that he would not be retained.

Carie has served as a substitute teacher at Routt over the last 18 months. He says during that time, “the strength of the Routt teachers has been incredibly evident.”