Routt Offers Live Stream Video of Home Games with WLDS/WEAI Play-by-Play Audio

Routt Catholic High School fans celebrate a play by the Lady Rockets volleyball team during a Volley for the Cure match in October.

An area high school is now offering fans who can’t make it to sporting events the ability to watch them from their own home.

Routt Catholic High School announced this morning the school will now be offering a live stream of all of its home games going forward.

The live stream will be available through HUDL (huddle) TV and the first game to be offered will be Tuesday’s game against Southwestern High School at 6:30 pm.

Routt Athletic Director Barry Creviston made the announcement today and says Routt has many generations of enthusiastic supporters who can’t make it to every game, so offering the service will make a lot of Rocket fans happy.

“We purchased a HUDL athletic department package and basically that is going to cover anything that is covered in the gym, girls and boys basketball, volleyball, and then we’ll also have cameras hooked up at softball and baseball along with having live-stream of our home football games.

We’re just trying to get things more seamless across the board. HUDL had a nice package for us and when they said we could make it free to our patrons we thought that would be a great experience for everybody.”

Creviston says the streams won’t be a silent showing, and there is no need to try to have multiple streams or a radio going either as they have a special plan for providing audio for the games.

“Our plan is to get WEAI and WLDS seamlessly put on the stream for basketball, football, volleyball, and baseball. It is something that we are working on. It’s probably not going to happen on our first broadcast Tuesday night, but by our next event we hope that problem is solved.”

To access the free live stream of Routt athletic events, visit fan.hudl.com and search for Routt Catholic High School. Creviston says users do not need to create an account to view the live stream.