Routt One of 12 Schools Eligible for $15,000 Match for Scholarship Donations

Routt Catholic High School is one of 12 in the state that could receive as much as $15,000 in scholarships from a matching donor.

The Diocese of Springfield announced today, a generous Catholic couple from Chicago is committing to match dollar for dollar what is donated to 12 schools in the diocese, up to $15,000 per school.

According to the announcement student demand for Illinois’ tax credit scholarships is at an all-time high. This school year, 481 students in 30 schools across the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois received a scholarship to attend Catholic school thanks to about $1.4 million in donations.

Officials say the tax credit scholarship program which is a part of Illinois’ Invest in Kids Act, provides students the opportunity to attend a school of their choice, despite financial challenges. Donors to the scholarship program receive a 75 percent state income credit on their donation.

The twelve schools included in the list of possible recipients were selected by the Diocese of Springfield and Empower Illinois, an organization that runs the scholarship program, for participation in the match.

Donations must be made to the school through Empower Illinois before March 31 to be eligible for the match. Go to empowerillinois.org and click on donate.

Donors also need an account on mytax.illinois.gov before applying for a tax credit. Officials say this can take up to 10 days and involves a mailed letter containing your account pin, so donors are advised to act sooner rather than later.

Individuals donating to a school that is not on the list can still receive a 75% tax credit. Applicants seeking a scholarship for the next school year should visit empowerillinois.org.

The full list of schools eligible for the $15,000 match are:

Quincy Notre Dame High School (Quincy) St. Peter School (Quincy) Routt Catholic High School (Jacksonville) St. Patrick Catholic School (Springfield) St. Francis/Holy Ghost School (Jerseyville) Our Lady of Lourdes School (Decatur) St. Patrick School (Decatur) Sacred Heart-Griffin High School (Springfield) Blessed Sacrament School (Springfield) St. Ambrose School (Godfrey) St. Peter and Paul School (Collinsville) St. Mary School (Taylorville)