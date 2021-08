By Gary Scott on August 24, 2021 at 6:00am

Routt plays Brown County, and WEAI will carry the match live, starting around 7:10 tonight. We will join the Cardinal game in progress after volleyball.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville opens on the road. The Crimsons will play at Rochester.

In other action, Rushville Industry is at Liberty, Pittsfield plays at Augusta Southeastern, Griggsville Perry heads for Mendon Unity, Porta is on the road at Lewiston, and South County heads for Lutheran.

JHS opens the boys’ soccer season tonight in Rochester.