Routt, OSS Awarded $9,500 Each From Family Fun Festival

Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour School have both received an early Christmas gift.

The 2022 Family Fun Festival Committee announced Wednesday, Routt and Our Saviour have been awarded a gift of $9,500.00 each from proceeds raised during the Family Fun Festival over Labor Day weekend.

Development Enrollment Director Colleen Doyle for Routt Catholic, Colleen Doyle, says the gift from the festival event is very special and appreciated by both schools, however, this is just a part of upcoming results from the annual event.

“That is just from the Family Fun Festival Committee. Every Labor Day we have the festival which is the weekend-long event that contains several events within the weekend celebration. So that’s where you’ll have our 5K run and walk, golf outing, music trivia, dodge ball, the pancake and sausage breakfast, all of those fun things, and they culminate with the Dreams Drawing which is technically a separate fundraiser. So this gift was just from the Family Fun Festival and it compliments any additional funding that we may be lucky enough to receive from the Dreams Drawing.”

Family Fun Festival co-chair and RCHS mother, Missy Naeve said in this morning’s announcement that with no COVID restrictions, the committee was really able to get back to the full event they all love in providing entertainment for the whole family.

All money that is raised from the Family Fun Festival is split equally between Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour School. The funds are used to help support each of the school’s missions in providing a faith-based education to students aged 3 through 18.

Naveve and Co-Chair Kate Soer presented checks to Routt Principal Dan Carie and Our Saviour Principal Stevie VanDeVelde yesterday. VanDeVelde says the financial support is wonderful, but the camaraderie of the weekend was especially impressive.

Doyle says she has not heard when the Dreams Drawing Committee plans to make an announcement on proceeds that will be donated to the schools as they like to close the books and have made sure all of the drawing winners are contacted and paid out before allocating funds. She says hopefully within the next couple of months, that announcement will be made as well.