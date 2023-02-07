Routt/OSS Each Receive $125k from 2022 Dreams as Campaign Enters 30th Year

The Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour School Dreams Committee has wrapped up the 2022 campaign and now looks ahead to what will be a milestone in 2023.

The Dreams Committee presented both schools with checks for $125,000 each during the boy’s basketball game between Routt and West Central at the Routt Dome last week.

Campaign officials said that the special occasion provided both Routt and Our Saviour a chance to honour publicly the hard work that so many put in to ensure a successful campaign, as well as a great reminder to all in the community that the 2023 Dreams Campaign will be kicking off very soon.

The 2022 campaign set a record for the fastest campaign to sell out in the history of the event. The Dreams Drawing was held on Sunday, September 4 at the Family Fun Festival on the Routt/Our Saviour campus.

Campaign Chair, Stacy Bradshaw said she is proud of how successful the 2022 campaign was and says it would not have been possible without the work of the committee, schools and parish.

2023 Dreams Chair, Monica Eoff says she is excited to get to work on this year’s campaign, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the Routt/Our Saviour Dreams Drawing.

Eoff says celebrating the 30th year will be a wonderful opportunity to recognize the many blessings the campaign has provided for both schools over the past three decades.