Routt-Our Saviour Celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour Grade School celebrates National catholic schools week the first week of February.

The week kicks off with a mass on Sunday.

Our Saviour principal Stevie Vandevelde says grade school students will reach out to help others.

She says students’ mission is the homeless shelter and students will gather items for apartment baskets. They will also collect food for the food pantry.

Routt students will do reading videos for the Our Saviour students.

Routt Catholic principal Nick Roscetti says helping others is built into Routt’s students graduation requirements.

This year the focus is on United Way. Students will be given lists of the most needed items in the community.

There will be a free drive up breakfast next Wednesday morning for those who help the schools and parish from 9 to 9:30.

Roscetti says the enrollment at Routt now stands at 121, after graduating one of its biggest classes. Vandevelde says enrollment has dropped at Our Saviour by 10 since the start of the year due to parents’ decisions to home school their children. Both schools have fared well, missing less than 2 weeks of in class learning due to COVID.