Routt-Our Saviour Faces Nervous 1 and 1/2 week

By Gary Scott on August 20, 2025 at 12:31pm

Organizers of this year’s Routt-Our Saviour Dreams Campaign still have a fistful of tickets left.

Amy White is the chairman for this year’s campaign.

She says there a little over 700 tickets left. White and others were at the Triangle Club in Woodson last night selling tickets.

The drawing for the campaign will occur at 6 PM Sunday, August 31st at the Family Fun Festival. WLDS-WEAI will be there to broadcast the drawing.

White says it’s easy to buy the tickets. The tough part is making the decision to make that buy.

She says you can reach out to a ticket agent you know, call the dreams office at 243-1632, or go on line to rchsossdreams.com.

The list of prizes goes 50 deep, ending with the top prize of $100-thousand.