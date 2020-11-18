Routt Players Heading to Division I Baseball

Routt Catholic High School Senior Cory Ronan signed a scholarship to play baseball for the University of Hawaii yesterday. The Journal Courier reports that Ronan signed on to the scholarship in a brief ceremony at the Routt baseball field yesterday afternoon.

Ronan is believed to be the first player at Routt to earn a Division I scholarship. Ronan joins 9 other signees yesterday, and the second player from the Midwest to pledge to the Rainbow Warriors in Manoa.

Hawaii has had a connection to the St. Louis Cardinals in recent year, as 2-time Gold Glove winning second baseman Kolten Wong and former Cardinals’ infielder Greg Garcia are both alumni.

Ronan joins graduate Drew Winters who is currently at John A. Logan College signed with Division I Campbell University last week.