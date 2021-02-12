Routt Receives Over $100,000 from 2020 Dreams

Routt Catholic High School Principal, Nick Roscetti, received a $110,000 donation from the 2020 Dreams Chair and Co-Chair, Maggie Peterson and Joe Horabik.

The 2020 Dreams Campaign raised over $100,000 for Routt last fall.

The money is a result of the 2020 Dreams Campaign that culminated with the $100,000 drawing which took place on September 6, 2020.

Peterson says the contributions made to both Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour School would not be possible without the numerous students, parents, alumni, parishioners, and friends who helped make the 2020 Campaign a success.

Joe Horabik says he looks forward to taking this momentum into next year’s campaign, which will be co-chaired by Stacy Bradshaw and will kick off in a few months.

Routt Development/Enrollment Director, Colleen Doyle says “The time and dedication shown by Maggie (Peterson) and Joe (Horabik), and their entire committee, is something for which we are incredibly grateful.”