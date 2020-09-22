Routt Senior Named Commended Student in 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program

Victoria "Tori" Fellhouer is being recognized as a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Routt Catholic High School Senior is receiving national recognition.

Nick Roscetti, Principal at Routt announced today that Victoria Fellhauer has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, is an independent, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to recognize and honor academically talented students across the U.S.

A Letter of Commondation from Routt and the NMSC will be presented to Fellhauer by Principal Roscetti. Fellhour is one of approximately 34,000 Commended Students nationwide who are being recognized for exceptional academic promise.

According to the announcement, although Commended Students do not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students are placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Victoria Fellhauer, who goes by “Tori” is the daughter of the late Suzan Fellhauer and Mike & Kim Anderson. While at Routt she has been a member of the softball, basketball, volleyball, swimming, cheer leading, and track teams. She’s also currently enrolled in the Morgan-Scott CEO program, a member of the Crochet Club, Ambassador Club, and active in Student Council.

Additionally, Tori has been inducted in both the National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society, where she currently is serving as President. Her future plans are unknown at this time, but she has aspirations of joining the military.