Routt Spring Play Returning Wednesday, May 12

Routt Catholic High School is getting back to normal with an annual event returning next week.

For the first time since December 2019, Routt students will return to the spotlight for their Spring Play on Wednesday, May 12th. This year’s production is entitled “Testing, testing” and consists of two one-act plays (one comedy, one drama) about taking tests in high school.

The play opens at 7PM in the Martha Routt Room at Routt Catholic High School.

Masks must be worn by all in attendance, and social distancing between family groups will be required. Attendance is free but admission will be kept minimal. Walk-in attendance will not be allowed. If you wish to attend and are not a family member of a part of the cast, please contact the director at smaruna@routtcatholic.com.