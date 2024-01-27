Routt Students Offering Care Kits to Help Battle Homelessness This Week

An area high school is doing its part to help in the fight against homelessness in the Jacksonville area.

Students at Routt Catholic High School will create 120 care kits for people experiencing homelessness as part of the school’s Catholic Schools Week celebration this week.

The students hope to give away the care kits to local business owners as well as to individuals who want to keep a care kit or two in their vehicle.

Routt Catholic High School Principal Dan Carie says “The idea is, you keep a couple of care kits in your car or behind the counter at your business so, if you notice a person who could use it, you have a kit handy to give away the moment you notice that person in need,”

The kits include items such as gloves, a stocking hat, and socks, and toiletries such as toothpaste and toothbrush, lip balm, bandages, and wet wipes.

Students will create the kits as part of the service to community component of their annual Catholic Schools Week celebration, which kicks off Sunday morning with a special Mass at the Church of Our Saviour.

Anyone who would like a care kit, or multiple kits, can message through the Routt Facebook page or email bcopper@routtcatholic.com.

The school will deliver the kits to locations in Jacksonville on Wednesday. Interested individuals and businesses outside of Jacksonville will be encouraged to schedule a time to stop by the school to pick up care kits.