Routt Through the Decades Homecoming Parade Seeking Entries

The furniture in front of Routt Catholic High School is not storm debris. It’s the tell tale sign that it’s Homecoming Week.

Routt Catholic is still seeking parade entries for its homecoming parade this Friday. The parade steps off at 1:20PM on Friday in the east parking lot of Our Saviour School. Entry line up begins at 12:50PM.

The theme for the parade is “Routt Through the Decades,” celebrating the school’s 120th anniversary.

To register a parade entry, contact Colleen Doyle, director of development and enrollment at RCHS, by emailing cdoyle@routtcatholic.com or calling 217-243-8563, ext. 6.

A post-parade gathering will be open to adults on Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 320 East State St. Food will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

Alumni and friends of Routt Catholic High School are invited to a gathering at Don’s Place, 207 W Morgan St., at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The week will wrap up with a four-person golf scramble presented by the Catholic Daughters of America at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at The Links Golf Course. Cost is $65 per golfer, which includes the cart fee, lunch, and prizes. To register a team, call 217-370-1448. To sponsor a hole for $25, call 217-473-3293.