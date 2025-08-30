Routt welcomes new principal, guidance counselor

By Benjamin Cox on August 30, 2025 at 9:35am

Routt Catholic High School officials welcomed a new principal and guidance counselor just before the start of school last week.

Danielle Evans replaces Dan Carie as principal. Carie retired at the end of the previous school year. Evans previously worked at Franklin Jr./Sr. High School as an assistant principal and curriculum director. Evans is a rural Jacksonville resident and a graduate of MacMurray College. Prior to entering administration, she was a teacher for 15 years. She is currently working on her PhD at Western Illinois University.

Officials also welcomed Sherry McLaughlin as the school’s new guidance counselor. McLaughlin was the longtime guidance counselor at Jacksonville High School. McLaughlin taught 6 years before becoming a guidance counselor for three decades.