Rt 104 Closed East of Waverly After Semi-Truck Rollover

Illinois Route 104 east of Waverly is closed at this hour after a semi rolled over.

According to a preliminary report from the Illinois State Police, Troop 6 officers responded to the area of Route 104 just west of Waverly Road in Sangamon County just before 1:00 pm.

According to the report a truck tractor grain hauler rolled over. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

State Police officials say 104 at Waverly Road remains closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. They say the investigation is in its infancy and no further information will be released at this time.

