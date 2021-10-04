Rt 104 Crash Sends Three to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Friday

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Route 104 east of Meredosia Friday afternoon.

According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office this morning, deputies responded to a call of a multi-car accident at 2:34 pm Friday.

According to the report, 18-year-old Mason L. Murphy of Chambersburg had stopped northbound in traffic on Highway 104 to make a left-hand turn onto Toe Head Road when a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Rhea K. Drake of Chapin rear-ended Murphy’s vehicle.

Drake said she did not see that Murphy had stopped. Murphy’s vehicle was pushed into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck in the passenger side by an approaching vehicle driven by 56-year-old Michael Brown of Winchester.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Department officials say the drivers of all three vehicles sustained unspecified injuries in the crash and were transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

All three vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene. All three vehicles are likely totaled. According to the report, no citations have been issued at this time.