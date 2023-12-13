Rt-125 Closed at This Hour Due to Fatal Traffic Crash

One person has died after a pair of traffic crashes near Ashland this morning.

According to preliminary reports from Illinois State Police Troop 6, at approximately 7:30 am, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 125 near Glick Road in Sangamon County, just east of Ashland.

Little information has been provided as of press time, but State Police officials have confirmed the crash involved a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Kia SUV. One person was declared deceased at the scene.

According to the report, shortly after the first crash, a second occurred near the same location involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

State Police officials say Route 125 remains shut down in both directions at this hour while an investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was provided as of press time. We will bring you more information when it becomes available.