Rt 78 Closed After Vehicle Strikes Rail Bridge

Route 78 just north of Jacksonville is closed until further notice.

Just before 10:00 am Wednesday, Jacksonville Rescue and LifeStar EMS were called to the railroad underpass between the Wastewater Treatment Plant and North School due to a report of a truck hitting the bridge.

According to scanner traffic and preliminary reports on scene, a truck pulling a trailer loaded with a large piece of earth-moving equipment was traveling southbound when the piece of equipment struck the rail bridge. The equipment fell off the trailer onto the highway. No injuries were reported.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has been called in to assist and inspect the bridge. One official who spoke with WLDS News said they are not sure when the highway will be reopened.

Traffic is currently being diverted on Oak Street to the south and Baldwin Road to the north.

This is a developing story. WLDS News will provide updates when more information, including when the road is reopened to traffic, once it becomes available.