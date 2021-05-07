Ruby Memories: Jax Symphony Goes Pops! This Weekend

The Jacksonville Symphony Society will conclude its virtual fine arts series for the season this weekend. The event will be hosted by Jacksonville Symphony Director and Conductor Garrett Allman, who is celebrating his 40th anniversary at the helm.

Allman says that the live virtual event will feature musical favorites from the last few decades including music from Broadway, Film, patriotic music, and even Christmas music. Allman says that Christmas has long been a part of the Jacksonville Symphony’s performance season, so it made sense to include some Christmas pieces for the retrospective.

Allman says a couple of popular singers will be on the program. Webster University professor of voice and director of Webster’s Jazz Singers Debby Lennon of St. Louis will perform and Ryan Custer from Jacksonville.

Allman says its been a disappointing year for the symphony because of not being able to perform in person for everyone. He says that he’s been pleased that several symphony members recorded chamber pieces and made lemonade out of lemons with the pandemic limiting gatherings. He says the format has worked quite well, despite not being in person. He and the symphony members are looking forward to the Fall where they once again can perform in person.

Allman says those that tune into the retrospective on Saturday night at 7:30PM will be able to virtually submit questions about each piece in a session after the performances are complete. The performances and the Q&A session will remain up on their webpage for later viewing. For more information on how to view the retrospective this Saturday night visit jaxsym-il.org or call 217-602-9555 for more details.