Ruling on Motion to Add Charges in McBride Trial in Adams County Delayed Until Friday

The trial of a Quincy woman over a fatal car crash that killed a Rushville grandmother and her grandchildren is being delayed.

The delay into the trial of 37 year old Natasha McBride’s trial in Adams County Court stems from an argument on whether the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office has leave to file an additional charge of aggravated driving under the influence in connection to the August 14, 2020 crash that caused the death of 54 year old Jennifer Hendricks of Rushville along with her three grandchildren. McBride already faces first degree murder and reckless homicide charges.

The Adams County state’s attorney’s office filed the aggravated driving under the influence charge on January 12th. Adams County Public Defender Todd Nelson previously argued prosecutors could have filed the charge earlier, saying it was based off evidence turned over in December 2020.

The trial has also been slightly delayed after Judge Robert Adrian was removed from criminal trials in Adams County Circuit Court. He has since been replaced by Judge Amy Lannerd.

Muddy River News reports that Lannerd asked that a ruling on the motion on the additional charge be delayed to Friday. Lannerd says the trial remains on the April 11th jury call. The motion and the additional charge remain sealed in the court.